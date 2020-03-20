Homicide Reported at NE Missouri Convenience Store

By: The Associated Press

HANNIBAL - Police in northeast Missouri are investigating an apparent robbery-related killing at a convenience store.

Officers were called to Abel's Quik Shop just outside of Hannibal just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. So far, police are saying little about the case. The name of the victim has not been released.

Marion County coroner Darrell McCoy pronounced the victim dead at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.