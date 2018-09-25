Homicide Suspect Shot in Gun Fight with Officers

JEFFERSON CITY - A car chase that started in Westphalia Saturday ended in the lobby of a Jefferson City hotel when a homicide suspect was hurt in a short gun shootout.

KOMU 8 spoke to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Paul Reinsch who was able to give some of the details on what happened Saturday night. He says the incident started when the 44-year-old male suspect was spotted in Westphalia. Deputies tried to stop the man in his car when he led the officials on a chase. Reinsch says the suspect entered Jefferson City driving at speeds around 100 miles an hour around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Deputies placed spikes on the highway and popped a tire. That's when the suspect pulled into the Capitol Plaza Hotel.

A Jefferson City police officer and an off duty Cole County Sheriff's Deputy both exchanged gunfire with the suspect briefly before the man was shot. Reinsch says he does not have any details on the suspect's condition. He did say at least 500 people were inside the hotel at the time of the shooting and no one was hurt.

The suspect was taken to University Hosptial in Columbia for treatment.

A KOMU viewer shared this video of the chase not long before it ended at the hotel: