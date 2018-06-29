Homicides near record level in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY — Just three years after Kansas City, Missouri, was being hailed for reducing homicides, the city is seeing a staggering increase in 2017.
The Kansas City Star reports that 149 people have been killed in homicides this year, the highest total since a record 153 in 1993, at the height of killings fueled by crack cocaine and gangs.
The city's efforts to reduce homicides drew national attention in 2014, when just 82 killings occurred. But Kansas City had 111 homicides in 2015, 131 last year, and the trend worsened in 2017.
It's a big problem on both sides of the state. St. Louis this year has topped 200 killings for the first time in more than two decades.
