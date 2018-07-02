Homicides rates declining, still high in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Homicide rates have declined in Kansas City over the past two decades, but remain among the worst in the nation and are decreasing at a slower rate than most of the country.

The Kansas City Star reported that homicide rates in Kansas City are still worse than Chicago, which is notorious for its violence.

Kansas City's 130 homicides last year were its highest since 2008.

So far this year, Kansas City has counted 69 homicides, putting it on pace to top the previous year.

Kansas City has generally grown safer over the past 20 years, but some demographics are more likely to be victims than others. At most risk are young black men.