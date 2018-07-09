Honda Recall After Potential Fire Hazard Discovered

DETROIT (AP) -- Honda says it's recalling CR-V crossovers from the 2002 to 2006 model years because an electrical switch in the driver's side door could melt and cause a fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says owners should park their CR-Vs outside until the recall has been performed.

The problem involves around 268,000 vehicles. Honda says rain or other liquids could enter through a driver's open window and damage the master power switch on the door. If that happens, the switch could overheat and melt, causing a fire.

Honda Motor Co. says there have been no injuries or crashes associated with the issue, but four fires have been reported.

The company will begin contacting owners next month and will repair the vehicles for free.