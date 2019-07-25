Honey bee hives stolen in Randolph County

COLUMBIA — Six honey bee hives were stolen between Cairo and Jacksonville Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the hives are white with numbers on them. They are reported to be numbered 9, 10, 11, 12, 15 and 19.

The sheriff's office said anyone with information about the location of the hives or suspicious vehicles in the area should contact them at 844-277-6555 or Moberly Joint Communications at 660-263-0646.