Honey bee hives stolen in Randolph County
COLUMBIA — Six honey bee hives were stolen between Cairo and Jacksonville Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the hives are white with numbers on them. They are reported to be numbered 9, 10, 11, 12, 15 and 19.
The sheriff's office said anyone with information about the location of the hives or suspicious vehicles in the area should contact them at 844-277-6555 or Moberly Joint Communications at 660-263-0646.
More News
Grid
List
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government will execute federal death row inmates for the first time since 2003, the Justice... More >>
in
GASCONADE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man the sheriff's office identified as its "Most Wanted Fugitive." Douglas Keith Logan,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man with 26 years of military service will be the Missouri National Guard's new... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - A teenager died in a car crash in Cooper County on Wednesday evening. According to the... More >>
in
STRAFFORD, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after admitting that he... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Elk hunting could return to Missouri next year but on a very limited scale. ... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A teenager who reported she was raped at a suburban Kansas City middle school is... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - State officials are hoping a special day dedicated to honoring veterans will highlight their unique skill set... More >>
in
BOONVILLE — Three firefighters were injured during a Boonville fire Wednesday night. The fire caused a structure on Main... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — FEMA may reimburse Missourians registered with the organization if they paid out-of-pocket expenses for temporary housing due... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - Prosecutors charged one man in connection to a violent robbery caught on camera at Maries County restaurant.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Six honey bee hives were stolen between Cairo and Jacksonville Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Representatives from Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), met outside of the Lady of Lourdes Catholic... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Moberly Police Department warned citizens about a fundraising scam Wednesday night. Police learned some citizens had... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Senator Josh Hawley expressed concern Wednesday about the University of Missouri's Confucius Institute but MU officials told KOMU... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Developers of new subdivision are petitioning to rename a portion of Rice Road because they say its negative... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The FEMA disaster recovery center in Eldon will close Wednesday at 7pm and relocate to St. George Parish... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fire investigators said a July 3 fire at a home is tied to a burglary that happened the... More >>
in