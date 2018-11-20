Honey Rains Down on Jefferson City Sidewalk

JEFFERSON CITY - The sidewalk in front of the Missouri Trucking Association's building was blocked off Thursday to stop a hive of bees from dripping honey like rain.

To contain the dripping, workers had to put up a gutter to funnel the honey and shelter walkers from the sticky down pour.

The honey rain didn't stop people from swarming to the East High Street block though, to enjoy music, food and games at the final Thursday NIght Live "beach party" of the summer.

More photos can be seen here http://www.flickr.com/photos/komunews/sets/72157634371777335/