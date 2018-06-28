HoneyBaked Recall

(AP) - The HoneyBaked Foods company is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds of its ham and turkey products, because they could be contaminated with Listeria. Listeria is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. For healthy adults, the symptoms are no picnic either. They include fevers, severe headaches, nausea and diarrhea.

The recalled products include six to eleven pound packages of "sliced and glazed fully cooked half ham" and 12 to 16 pound packages of whole ham. HoneyBaked is also recalling three pound packages of "sliced and glazed cooked boneless turkey breast" as well as the smoked version of the turkey.

The company has set up an 800-number for customer inquiries. The glazed ham and turkey was produced between September 5th and November 13th. They were sold through the company's catalog, on the Internet and at HoneyBaked stores and kiosks in the Toledo, Ohio region. The company has contacted catalog customers who purchased these products. For more information, call 800-461-3998.