Honeywell Recalls Heaters

A burn hazard prompts the recall of about 19-thousand Honeywell portable electric heaters. The recall covers model numbers hz-420, 430, and 440. The date codes end in "11" and are found on the metal prongs of the plug.

The heaters were sold from July through December at best buy, Meijer and Walmart stores.

The consumer product safety commission recommends you stop using the heater immediately.

Log on to Kaz.com for refund information.