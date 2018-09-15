Honor Ball Honors Veterans

COLUMBIA - Dozens of veterans and supporters gathered not only to honor veterans but to raise money for upcoming Honor Flights Saturday. More than $500,000 been raised since the Central Missouri Honor Flight started nearly two years ago. Tonight's theme was "We Were Here Because They Were There."

Attendees enjoyed military processions and tributes, live music, guest speakers, dinner and dancing.

One veteran who fought in the Marine Corps during World War II wore the same uniform tonight that he wore during the war.

"The flights are great," Veteran Ralph Dobbs said. "They are something that's a real tribute, particularly this one here in Missouri. Honor Flight honors World War II veterans and we're fading pretty fast. To be a World War II veteran you have to be aproaching or beyond 90 years of age and so to find someone who's still active and still wearing the same uniform. We feel now we can't find anyone else in the Marine Corps."

The next Honor Flight leaves Tuesday. It will be Central Missouri Honor Flight's 13th flight.