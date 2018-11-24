Honor Flag Comes to Missouri to Pay Respect to Fallen Firefighter

KINGDOM CITY - A ceremonial flag was used in mid-Missouri Wednesday afternoon.

The Honor Flag was brought to the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City in honor of fallen firefighter lieutenant Bruce Britt.

Shortly after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the Texas House of Representatives gave Chris Heisler the Honor Flag. He then drove to New York to help with memorial services. It was used in a ceremony at Ground Zero. Since then, it has been used in remembrance of fallen firefighters across the country.

The flag was flown from Texas to St. Louis and then to Kingdom City, in honor of Britt.

A Columbia firefighter will escort the flag throughout its time in Missouri. Wednesday, in a gesture of honor and respect, the escort touched the flag to the granite wall that represents line of duty deaths. The flag and escort will be at the memorial service Thursday morning.

Ron Baker is the director of public relations and development for the Missouri Firefighters Historical Preservation Foundation of Missouri. He says the ceremony is important because of the daily danger these men put their lives in to protect us.

"We take for granted sometimes the men and women of our fire service," Baker said. "And this is a reminder to us that they serve us every day and we want to show our appreciation for them."

The procession for Britt will start at 8:45 a.m. at the Memorial Funeral Home on Business Loop 70 West. From there, emergency vehicles will travel east toward Providence Road. They will then head south on Providence Road and end at the Crossing Church.

Services at the Crossing will begin at 10 a.m. and go until about 11:30 a.m.