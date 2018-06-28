Honoring Brothers

The men lost their lives in a furniture store fire in Charleston, South Carolina.

Here in mid-Missouri, Columbia firefighters are also mourning the loss of those nine men.

The incident marks the largest loss of life among firefighters since 9-11.

Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Witt said losses like this are far too common, but no less tragic.

"As always, our thoughts and prayers go out for those that still serve and for the family and the loved ones of the ones that lost their lives," Witt said.

The nine firefighters who died had gone into the store to rescue two employees inside. It appears the roof collapsed on the men, trapping them.