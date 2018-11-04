Hoola-Hooping for Your Health

Hula-hoops, in 2007? Kids practice twice a week, sometimes performing special shows. But it's not just a retro reminder of the 1960's. It's how Pkay Hand teaches kids surrounded by TV and fast food that fitness and healthy eating are crucial.

Pkay's "Hoop and Aerobics with Flavor," is just one part of Chicago's "After School Matters" program.

"Does anybody remember how many calories are in a large order of fries?"

As an instructor, she mixes health facts with fun. But her bottom line is dead serious.

Type two diabetes is one of the obesity-related diseases that Pkay warns about. She's survived 35 years with an even worse form of the disease called juvenile diabetes.

But at a cost. "I lost my first son and my second son had open heart surgery and with the third I was told I could not bear another children due to my health," said Hand.

Since then a healthier lifestyle has slowed her disease, even though it can't cure it. Even today, she's on a transplant list for a pancreas and kidney.

"I've explained to them that when I was young and was told I had diabetes, one thing I always said was, "Why didn't somebody tell me." So now I'm telling them, that it's out there, it's real, it's on the rise so hey let's try to not get diabetes," said Hand.

Exercise and healthy eating are important, but you shouldn't cut out all fats from your dinner table.

New research says the best way to stay sharp through your golden years is to get a healthy dose of 'good fats' now.

The study published in the journal neurology showed that people who ate food rich in omega 3, like fish and eggs, were less likely to develop Alzheimer's.

About 60% less likely, to be exact.

A new pair of eye glasses could keep you happy.

A University of Alabama study found wearing eyeglasses actually improves older adults social life.The study found that after wearing glasses for only two months elderly participants said they did more activities during the day, and no longer felt depressed.