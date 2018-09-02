Hop a Train in Branson

When you think of Branson, you might think of country music, down home entertainment, and lots of activity. But there is a much more relaxed and quiet side to Branson and there's a trip that will take you back in time. To the way things were before the small town of Branson became a competitor for the country music capital of the world. Donn Menzies is the conductor and he has been taking tourists on a leisurely journey through the Ozark mountains for 12 years.

"We've changed a lot things," Menzies said. "We've experiment with this and that. We've changed our boarding process, the trains. It's a different thing every day, like I told you. You come in a bummer, it's going to be bummer. But in general it's a good time."

The 40 mile trek takes riders through a wilderness that reflects the way the land was before 76 Country Music Boulevard and Silver Dollar City. You'll ride through the remnants of old railroad towns. Don't blink or you'll miss them. And pass over Ozark Hollow and streams and rivers. Outside of autumn, with it's vibrant colors and crisp air, the scenery isn't exactly breathtaking, but that isn't the only reason to climb aboard. It's just relaxing.

Visitors are entertained by an animated staff who keep visitors well-informed about what they are seeing. Those embarking on the nearly two hour excursion are never short a laugh. Whether Donn's making the joke or they're laughing among friends.

So the next time you're visiting Branson and need a break from the fast-paced, show-to-show hopping. Climb aboard. The Branson Scenic Railway recently celebrated passing the one millionth passenger.