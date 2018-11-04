Hope for Coach Cannon

COLUMBIA - It's always a sad sight to see an injured football player leave the field but this time a coach left the field injured, at Westminster College. Coach Terry Cannon collapsed on the field during a summer practice.



On August 22, Cannon passed out during a football practice at Westminster college. During the trauma, his neck was broken. Cannon is now in Columbia's University Hospital but currently has no function of his arms and legs.



Billy Cannon, Cannon's son, said his dad is strong and that he's not fighting alone. Terry Cannon's friends, family and extended family, the Westminster football team, are there for support. Billy Cannon also said that his father may be well enough to travel to Chicago for rehabilitation in a couple of weeks.



However Cannon's insurance will not cover the trip and the cost is $10,000. On Friday, the family set up a fund with Central Bank hoping for help with the cost. For those interested in making a donation -- you can go to any Central Bank and request to contribute to the Terry Cannon Benefit Fund or you can mail a contribution in care of Billy Cannon: 1613 Grand Valley Drive Jefferson City, MO 65101