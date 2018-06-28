Hoppe and Trapp Victorious in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Barbara Hoppe and Michael Trapp won elections on Tuesday night in Columbia in the Sixth and Second Wards, respectively.

Hoppe received 890 votes compared to competitor Bill Tillotson's 524 in the sixth ward. Trapp got 845 votes and beat out Bill Pauls (685 votes) and Mike Atkinson (386 votes) for the seat in the second ward.

Hoppe has held her seat since 2006 and the win secures a third term for her on the Columbia City Council. Much attention was payed to the Hoppe and Tillotson race after Tillotson ran a slew of negative campaign ads in the past several weeks. Hoppe criticized him, saying she "strove to keep her campaign positive. In response, Tillotson admitted his ads were hard but said he was simply bringing out the truth.



Both Tillotson and Hoppe held watch parties in Columbia Tuesday night. Hoppe spoke to about 75 supporters shortly after 9:30 after several news outlets declared her the winner.

Hoppe thanked everyone who voted for her, volunteers of the campaign and her husband before wrapping up after about 20 minutes.