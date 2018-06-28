Hornbeck Foundation Has New Web Site

Richwood (AP) - The Web site for the Shawn Hornbeck Foundation now has a new look. The site was first established soon after the eleven year-old boy was abducted in 2002. Now that he's been found, the new version of the site includes a 295 word message labeled "My story," apparently written by Shawn. It isn't clear if Shawn actually wrote the message that recounts how his parents and searchers never gave up hope in finding him. Shawn, who is now 15, and 13 year-old Ben Ownby were found Jan. 12 at an apartment in Kirkwood. 41 year-old pizzeria manager Michael Devlin is accused in both kidnappings.