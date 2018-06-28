Horse Finals

Since it rained Sunday, owners did not allow their horses out in the muddy fields. So, students from a horse keeping class at Stephens, prepared for their final exam this week. The exam involved 12 horses in their care.

"On Tuesday we have our final for our class and we have to make sure they look good," said Stephens student Jamie Swoboda."So, we're just getting them all cleaned up and clipped and groomed like their getting ready to go to a show."