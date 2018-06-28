Horse Meat Processing Plant Proposed in Ozarks

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (AP) - A Wyoming-based company is considering building a plant in southwest Missouri that would process horse meat for human consumption. Unified Equine is conducting a feasibility study on a plan to build a plant just east of Mountain Grove near the Wright-Texas county line.

Unified Equine is a company created by Wyoming state legislator Sue Wallis last November after Congress approved a bill allowing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to begin inspections for horse meat and plants.

Wallis told KY3-TV that she is confident the plant will open, perhaps this year. Supporters say the plant would bring jobs and put suffering or neglected horses out of their misery. Critics say they can't stomach the idea of horses being processed for meat.