Horse-radish Festival

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - If you're a horse-radish fan, Collinsville, Illinois, is the place to be this weekend. The International Horse-radish Festival will be held in the Metro East community, which bills itself as the horse-radish capital of the world. About 60 percent of the world's horse-radish supply is grown in the Collinsville area. Events at the Horse-radish Festival include a root toss, a horse-radish cooking contest and a Bloody Mary recipe competition. It also will feature performances by several bands and dance groups.