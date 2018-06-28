Horse ranch celebrates its first year being open

AUXVASSE- Pony rides, half-linger cart rides and mini donkeys are just a few of the interactive activities at Forever T Ranch Sunday.

Celebrating one year of being open, owner and trainer Nikki Tiesing is hosting an open house for people to come and check out her ranch. Tiesing has rode horses her whole life, but it wasn't until one year ago when she decided to dedicate her life to it.

Tiesing is a board certified behavior analyst and was doing that until about a year ago.

"I was doing that full time and then just doing the horse stuff on the side. A little over a year ago, I started taking in horses from the pubic and doing lessons for the public, and it was at that time I stopped working at the agency as a behavior analyst and took that knowledge and just started using it in horse training," she said.

Behavior analysits work with children and adults with disabilities. Tiesing said she worked on increasing, decreasing and maintaining behaviors.

"I got to take all that knowledge from behavior analysis and just apply it to training horses now, and the similarities that you find are amazing," Tiesing said.

Tiesing operates Forever T Ranch by herself. She takes care of ten horses, trains them, gives lessons to the public, and teaches people how to connect better with their horses. She also takes in problem horses and uses rehab-like training to fix them.

"My Missouri Fox-Trotter now knows how to do barrels, and she feels confident in doing that. Nikki took her in and had to teach her the fundamentals first, not ever horse that you buy necessarily knows the fundamentals, most people just put a saddle on them and go," rider and client Jetta Heath said.

Heath also said Tiesing has helped her horses learn skills that are useful and necessary in every part of riding.

Tiesing will perform demonstrations and training at the open house as well. Forever T Ranch will have it's open house from 1p.m. - 5p.m.