Horse rescued after getting stuck in the mud near Mack Creeks, Mo

1 day 1 hour 31 minutes ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 1:02:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News
By: KY3 Staff

NEAR MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - A horse at Lake of the Ozarks is okay after getting stuck in the mud. The Southwest Camden Fire Protection District posted pictures to their Facebook Page.

Firefighters from Mid County Fire joined in the rescue north of Macks Creek Tuesday afternoon. The owner found the horse stuck in mud near a pond.

The firefighters worked to pull the horse out.

After getting some food and rest, the horse got back onto its feet. A vet then did a check up.

For Immediate Release: On 9/15/20 at approximately 2:37pm, Southwest Fire and Mid County Fire responded to the 200...

Posted by Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

A look into the lives of those with disabilities during COVID-19
A look into the lives of those with disabilities during COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Some people are afraid to leave their homes during a global pandemic. This fear is even higher for... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 1:25:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Fan at Chiefs opener tests positive for COVID-19; 10 others asked to quarantine
Fan at Chiefs opener tests positive for COVID-19; 10 others asked to quarantine
KANSAS CITY - Ten people were asked to quarantine after a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Kansas City Chiefs' season... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 1:10:01 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Poll workers told to 'act surprised' if asked about no mask
Poll workers told to 'act surprised' if asked about no mask
O'FALLON (AP)- Poll workers signed up to work the November election in a county near St. Louis have been urged... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 1:10:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Missouri woman pleads not guilty to illegally killing elk
Missouri woman pleads not guilty to illegally killing elk
(AP)- A southeast Missouri woman pleaded not guilty to a killing an abandoning an elk last year. The misdemeanor... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 12:29:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Battle at Hickman Friday night football canceled
Battle at Hickman Friday night football canceled
COLUMBIA- Battle High School's Friday night football game at Hickman has been canceled to due a COVID-19 positive test and... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 12:10:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Former Washington University Chancellor dies
Former Washington University Chancellor dies
(AP)- Former Washington University Chancellor William Danforth has died. Washington University in St. Louis confirmed that Danforth died Wednesday... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 10:38:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Missouri Christian boarding school probed over abuse claims
Missouri Christian boarding school probed over abuse claims
(AP)- Authorities are investigating a Christian boarding school from which about 20 girls were removed after former residents turned to... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 10:33:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Hawley sends letter to DOJ against religious restrictions
Hawley sends letter to DOJ against religious restrictions
COLUMBIA- U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr urging him to protect religious liberties in... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:37:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Missouri education system receives $18 million literacy development grant
Missouri education system receives $18 million literacy development grant
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) was one of 11 states to receive a grant from... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:09:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Kansas City police: 1 woman killed, another hurt in shooting
Kansas City police: 1 woman killed, another hurt in shooting
(AP) - Police in Kansas City say one woman has been killed and another hurt when someone fired several gunshots... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:04:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Audrain County reports 50 new cases
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Audrain County reports 50 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 8:11:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 17
Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 17
CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns Columbia Public Schools students could transition into... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 4:19:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Columbia police arrest wanted suspect on College Ave.
UPDATE: Columbia police arrest wanted suspect on College Ave.
COLUMBIA- Columbia police said officers arrested Tori A. Rose, 31, of Columbia on Wednesday for multiple felony warrants. The... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 9:19:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Macon High School moves classes online while students quarantine
Macon High School moves classes online while students quarantine
MACON - Macon High School classes are going online this week for the next two weeks after dozens of students... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 8:58:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 8:34:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in Weather

Family of worker killed in 2018 tower collapse sues MSU
Family of worker killed in 2018 tower collapse sues MSU
(AP) — The family of a worker killed in 2018, when a nearly 2,000-foot tall TV tower in southwest Missouri... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:50:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free
Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free
NEW YORK (AP) — Basketball star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:05:42 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns
CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools students could transition into hybrid learning this year, and the youngest ones would be the... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 6:58:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News
