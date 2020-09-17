Horse rescued after getting stuck in the mud near Mack Creeks, Mo
NEAR MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - A horse at Lake of the Ozarks is okay after getting stuck in the mud. The Southwest Camden Fire Protection District posted pictures to their Facebook Page.
Firefighters from Mid County Fire joined in the rescue north of Macks Creek Tuesday afternoon. The owner found the horse stuck in mud near a pond.
The firefighters worked to pull the horse out.
After getting some food and rest, the horse got back onto its feet. A vet then did a check up.
For Immediate Release: On 9/15/20 at approximately 2:37pm, Southwest Fire and Mid County Fire responded to the 200...Posted by Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District on Tuesday, September 15, 2020
