Horse Show Benefits Local Riding Center

Trotting their way to the trophy, horses and their riders give a little bit of help to others this week at the Midway Exposition Center. The horse show will benefit those receiving horseback therapy at the Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center. Horse owner Marion Young has had two strokes herself and believes in the rehabilitative benefits horses can offer. She says giving money to Cedar Creek is an idea she supports.

"Gets them further ahead in their therapy," Young said.

Organizers look at the horse show as a learning opportunity for the community.

"It opens everyone's eyes to see those riders getting out and doing the same thing that riders without disabilities do," said Janet Thompson, part of the horse show committee.

Karen Grindler founded the center and says horses are the only way to mimic the movement of a pelvis, which is why they are such an effective source of therapy. She says many of her students have learned to walk and talk, even after doctors said it was impossible.

"It's the movement of the horse, that up and down, side to side, movement that is like getting on six Nautilus machines, only instead they ride for one hour," Grindler says.

The center will use the funds from the horse show to give scholarships to some of its riders. The show will feature Cedar Creek's own riders on Saturday before wrapping up on Sunday.