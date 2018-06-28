Horses Sent to Slaughterhouse up for Sponsorship

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - The 25 horses and one mule that survived a trailer accident in eastern Missouri on their way to a slaughterhouse are not yet up for adoption, but they can be sponsored. Visitors can see the photos of the horses and check their progress on the Humane Society of Missouri's Web site. And they can sponsor a horse for $25 or more. Eighteen horses are still at veterinary facilities with three in critical condition. Eight horses are at the Longmeadow Rescue Ranch near Union, where director Earlene Cole says the animals are friendly despite the trauma they've been through. Cole says the veterinary bills are $40,000 so far. She says the Humane Society of Missouri is working with an insurance company to gain ownership of the horses. Sixteen of 42 horses in the trailer died in the September 27th crash on I-44 in Franklin County.