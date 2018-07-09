Horses Slashed at SW Missouri Property

HOLLISTER, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in southwest Missouri have been investigating an apparent attack on several horses that suffered 18-inch gashes and other injuries.

Taney County prosecutor Jeff Merrell told The Springfield News-Leader that officials have identified people of interest in the attack earlier this month on the five barrel-racing horses at a ranch near Hollister. He said charges could be filed soon.

The horses' owner, Dee Dee Ulrich, said she was out of town when someone came into the horses' stalls and abused the animals. The horses had gashes on their hides, and had been ridden hard.

Ulrich said the animals are still skittish, though she expects them to make a full recovery other than some scars above their legs.

File photo used.