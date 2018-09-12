Hosmer brings around four in Royals victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer, Jason Vargas shut down the Indians for the second straight start, and the Kansas City Royals went on to beat Cleveland 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Hosmer also had an RBI triple in the eighth inning, and Alex Gordon drove in another run for the Royals, who bounced back nicely after losing two straight to Detroit over the weekend.

Vargas (3-1) only allowed two hits, one a two-run shot by Michael Brantley, over six stingy innings. He struck out five while walking two and was rarely in trouble.

Ryan Madson pitched a perfect seventh for Kansas City, but Kelvin Herrera served up a homer to Lonnie Chisenhall in the eighth, ending his streak of 105 1-3 innings without allowing one.

Herrera still handed over a lead to Wade Davis, who cruised through the ninth for his sixth save.