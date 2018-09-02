Hosmer Drives in 4 runs, Royals Beat Dodgers

GLENDALE, AZ (AP) -- Eric Hosmer drove in four runs and Lorenzo Cain homered Thursday as the Kansas City Royals topped the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5.



Hosmer hit a two-run single during a four-run rally in the seventh against Mike MacDougal.



Dodgers starter Chad Billingsley pitched shutout ball until Cain homered with two outs in the fourth. Todd Coffey relieved at that point, and later delivered an RBI single that he said was his first hit since high school.