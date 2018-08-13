Hosmer, Morales, Rios power Royals to 13-2 win over Rangers

SURPRISE, Arizona (AP) - Eric Hosmer joined Royals newcomers Kendrys Morales and Alex Rios in hitting consecutive first-inning homers, and AL champion Kansas City routed the Texas Rangers 13-2 on Wednesday in the spring training opener for both teams.

Hosmer hit a three-run shot off Rangers starter Colby Lewis that landed on the grassy berm beyond the centerfield fence. Morales followed with a shot to right field and Rios went deep to left, giving Kansas City a 6-0 lead before Lewis had recorded an out.

Lewis retired the next three batters after the homer binge, but the veteran still needed 36 pitches to get through his only inning against the Rangers' campus co-tenants.

Fellow starter Yovani Gallardo fared little better, allowing four runs on six hits over 1 2-3 innings in his Texas debut.