Hosmer, Moustakas, Rios lead Royals past Giants 4-2

SURPRISE, Arizona (AP) - Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Alex Rios each had two hits as the Kansas City Royals defeated a San Francisco Giants split squad 4-2 Sunday.

Hosmer, who hiked his batting average to .353, doubled in the fourth and scored on Rios' single. Rios also doubled in the sixth and scored on Salvador Perez's single. Moustakas had an RBI double in the sixth.

Alex Gordon, playing in only his second game after having right wrist surgery in late December, singled home Alcides Escobar in the fifth for his first hit of the spring.

Giants left fielder Nori Aoki, who played for the Royals last season, singled, doubled and walked against his former teammates. It was his second straight multihit game. Brandon Crawford also had two hits, including an RBI double.

Danny Duffy went 5 1/3 innings, the longest outing by a Royals starter this spring, allowing two runs on six hits.