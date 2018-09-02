Hospital Beats Burns

The center will help care for the 300 admitted burn patients the hospital sees every year, along with many more outpatients. Planners looked at other burn units and combined what they thought were the best ideas elsewhere to make the university's burn intensive care unit.

The new unit has 14 rooms for patients, and each room is at least twice the size of other intensive care rooms to account for large equipment. Several rooms have unique state-of-the-art equipment, like radiant heat systems and in-room dialysis plumbing, to treat a large variety of burn cases. The hospital has been planning and building the burn ICU for the past two years.

"We said, 'What is it that we need to provide the best care possible for a burn patient?' And we've incorporated all of that here. I don't wake up in the middle of the night and say to myself, 'Gosh, if we only had this, it would be better,'" said burn ICU Director Dr. James Kraatz.

The new burn unit, located on the seventh floor of the main hospital building, cost around $4 million and is the largest burn unit in the state. University Hospital first opened a burn unit 30 years ago. The new one will be opening Aug. 27 for patients.