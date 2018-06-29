Hospital Drive Realignment and Reconstruction Planned

COLUMBIA - Construction is scheduled to begin May 7 to reconstruct and straighten Hospital Drive. The project is part of the University of Missouri's plan to upgrade infrastructure for the opening of the University of Missouri Health Care's patient care tower in 2013.

Monk Drive will remain open throughout the summer as a consistent access point to the hospital. The Hospital Drive road construction will be completed in phases to limit traffic disruptions.

The construstion will be completed in four phases. Phase I will begin in the first week of May. A section of Hospital Drive will be temporarilty closed. Traffic can access the hospital from the east (College Avenue).

Phase II is set to start mid June. Hospital Drive will be temporarily closed from the University Hospital emergency department parking lot to just west of the ambulance exit. Entrance to the emergency department parking lot will be via Tiger Avenue, and entrance to the Patient and Visitor Parking Garage will be via Monk Drive.

Phase III is planned to start the second week of July, a section of Hospital Drive between the University Hospital ambulance exit and Monk Drive will be temporarily closed. During this phase, entrance to University Hospital's Patient and Visitor Parking Garage and the front circle drive will be via Monk Drive.

At the completion of this phase, Hospital Drive will be open in its entirety from Tiger Avenue to College Avenue.

The final phase of to University Hospital will close the front circle drive. Water lines will be added upgrade the hospital's air conditioning system.