Hospital Helps Families Feel Closer to Home

The Ronald McDonald house charities unveiled its new family room Wednesday at the University of Missouri Children's Hospital.

Parents, siblings, and other relatives can unwind and remain close to their patients.

The room provides toys, snacks, washer/dryer and a shower to make the families more comfortable.

The room moved one floor down to be right outside the pediatric wing.

"Some of the added amenities we have here to offer in this space are these bright, new windows that we have behind us," said Melody Bezenek with Ronald McDonald House Charities.

"Before, we didn't have any windows at all. Also, the washer and dryer unit. And something that's coming soon will be a computer with internet access. So those are all new things we're going to be able to offer in this space."

Since the room moved closer to the pediatric unit, the number of families using the room has more than doubled to almost one thousand families a month.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities also have a family room at Boone Hospital.