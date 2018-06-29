Hospital Investigates Cameraphone Peeper

COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center released details Tuesday of an incident involving a cameraphone in a bathroom.

The hospital said it is working with the Columbia Police Department to investigate the Nov. 29th incident. A hospital employee found the camera phone recording video in an employee-only bathroom. Hospital officals uncovered the owner, who turned out to be another employee who was fired the same day.

A day after the incident happened, the hospital turned over all the information of the incident to the Columbia Police Department.

In a news release, the hospital said "because this is an employee issue, Boone Hospital is unable to provide further comment."