Hospital May Get Park Lease

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - A proposal to give Barnes-Jewish Hospital a longer lease on park land has new life. The same three-member Estimate Board that earlier this month rejected the lease today approved it after comptroller Darlene Green changed her vote. The Board of Aldermen must still give their approval. Barnes-Jewish Hospital has agreed to pay $2 million a year for a long-term lease on a piece of Forest Park next to its hospital campus. The money would help maintain city parks. Stltoday.com reports Green and Mayor Francis Slay support different plans to ensure parks in predominantly black neighborhoods get their fair share of the money. Some residents object to the lease, saying it sets a bad precedent.