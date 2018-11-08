Hospital Near Joplin Increases Deliveries

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A hospital near tornado ravaged Joplin has nearly doubled its labor and delivery rooms to handle an influx of patients.

The small McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital in Carthage -- about 15 miles away from Joplin -- treated about 30 additional pregnant patients from Sunday through Thursday.

GE Healthcare is loaning all the necessary workstations and fetal monitoring equipment for three additional rooms for at least three months. The hospital had just four rooms previously for labor, delivery and recovery.

One woman's blood pressure soared while watching news coverage of the storm and she came in to deliver. Another woman was treated after a beam fell on her while she was in the flattened Walmart.

Others normally would have been treated at St. John's Regional Medical Center, but the Joplin hospital was hit.