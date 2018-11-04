Hospital Opens New Restaurant

"Essentials" opened Friday in the main lobby of the hospital and the new menu has healthier options. The restaurant replaces the Main Street Cafe that served people for 20 years in the hospital.

"There were a couple of opportunities that we could capitalize on with our customer base, whether thats staff of the organization, it's patients, patients families or so forth," said Ron Hausheer, Assistant Manager for Hospital Dining Services.

Hausheer said those opportunities include the absences of all fried food from the menu, but the new choices took a little time to get use to.

"Initially I think people were feeling a little fearful of that change, but the response that we've been getting over the last couple of days is overwhelmingly positive," Hausheer said.

Another change that focuses on healthier eating is the end of an all-you-can-eat buffet and portions sizes that fit into a fitter lifestyle. Hausheer also said the changes the hospital made are the trend nationwide and that the hospital is not on the cutting edge, but is playing catch-up.

The manager of Hospital Dining Services, Becky Hassinger, said the hospital is trying to do its part to get Americans to eat more healthily. Besides being healthy, the food has another positive aspect.

"It's important that we partner with our community and support our local farmers," said Hassinger.

Both Hassinger and Hausheer said the hospital dietitians had a lot of input to the changes and the items on the menu during the planning for the restaurant.