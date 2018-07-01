Hospital Releases Columbia Murder Suspect

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced Thursday that murder suspect Darrius Kendall Edwards was released from the hospital.

The department said Edwards was released from the hospital around 7 p.m. Wednesday and was taken to the Boone County Jail. Edwards is charged with second degree murder in the April 22 shooting death of Derrick Brookins on West Texas Avenue.

Edwards went to the hospital to seek treatment for a gunshot wound after the April 22 incident.