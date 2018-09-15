Hospital Shows Cleanliness Improvement

COLUMBIA - University Hospital released documentation Tuesday from its latest FDA inspection showing noticeable improvement in the hospital's sterilization processing.

The original federal inspection from 2008 cited the hospital for reusing single-use devices (SUDs). Then, during a 2009 inspection, inspectors found the hospital deficient on handling blood units. During a February 10 inspection this year, investigators found the hospital had stopped reusing single use devices and had corrected employee training , upgraded processing equipment, and revised purchasing procedures.

University Health officials said they have a firm commitment to continue to maintain effective sterile process program and prevent the reuse of single-use devices. Inspectors also warned management of their responsibilities under the Food, Drug, And Cosmetics Act and the consequences that could result from violation.

