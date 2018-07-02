Hospital uses human touch to aid end-of-life patients

2 years 3 months 1 week ago Wednesday, March 23 2016 Mar 23, 2016 Wednesday, March 23, 2016 9:26:00 PM CDT March 23, 2016 in Top Stories
By: Megan Kelly, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – When patient Deanna Dikeman needed some extra care after undergoing surgery, she found she didn’t need to look any further than massage treatments at Boone Hospital.

 "I got actively involved in the choices of my treatments. I decided I was going to be a survivor,” Dikeman said.

Dikeman was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and had a mastectomy shortly after. During her recovery, she found she couldn’t lift her arm due to lymphedema, a condition of swelling in the lymph nodes. She then started massage therapy with one of the two licensed massage therapists on staff at Boone Hospital Center. 

“At first I thought it was just massage, but then I realized that there was healing and there was visualization and there was positive imagery and there were a lot of things I could do to promote healing and well-being,” Dikeman said.

Since 2005, Boone Hospital has included massage therapy as part of its' supportive care program. While supportive care typically refers to patients needing end-of-life care, it also applies to patients with any life-altering illness, such as cancer, diabetes, congestive heart failure, COPD or kidney disease, according to Doreen Rardin, coordinator of the Supportive Care Program at Boone Hospital

While other supportive care therapies exist, such as art, music or pet therapy, Rardin said massage therapy is extremely beneficial because of the personal connection between the patient and massage therapist.

“It provides most of all that compassionate presence that all of our patients who are frightened, concerned, scared or dying really want somebody there with them,” Rardin said.

Massage therapy has become a standard in end-of-life care because of its effectiveness in relieving anxiety, pain, and discomfort, according to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.

According to a study by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, about 52 percent of patients felt a decrease in pain after undergoing massage therapy and reported an improvement in their overall anxiety and peacefulness.

“You can feel the positive energy from her intentions touch your skin and go into you. If you are willing to receive that, I think you are getting some positive healing energy that your body can use to help you,” Dikeman said.

For the nurses, providing therapy and emotional support for patients in supportive care can get personal.

“I had an experience with a brother who died a very horrific, terrible death and it prompted me to recognize the fact that people shouldn’t have to die that way,” Rardin said.

While insurance doesn’t always cover this type of care, about one-fourth of Medicare spending on health care is for services provided to those ages 65 and older in their last year of life. Boone Hospital Center doesn't want money to be a reason for not receiving care, according to Barb Danuser, the executive director of the Boone Hospital Foundation.

The Boone Hospital Foundation helps provide free massages for those in supportive care, through public donations. The foundation steps in and pays for the massages if they're not covered under the hospital's cost, according to Danuser.

“Sometimes medicine is just not enough for a patient to feel comfortable, but that massage is so beneficial to them. So one of the things the foundation believes in is to try to provide the extras to the patients at Boone,” Danuser said.

In 2015, the foundation provided more than 500 free massages for patients. The foundation is hosting a golf tournament May 9 to raise money to continue massage therapy at Boone Hospital.

More News

Grid
List

Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
34 minutes ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:54:26 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 11:56:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on Thursday, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will host... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 10:03:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2pm 87°
3pm 88°
4pm 88°
5pm 87°