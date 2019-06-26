Hospitalized man grateful for help mowing lawn

COLUMBIA - Boone County firefighters went above and beyond the call of duty Monday to assist a man in need.

A Boone County Fire Facebbok post shared Jarman had chest pain while mowing his lawn. KOMU later learned after talking to Jarman, he had a serious heart attack with 95 percent blockage.

Monday night, firefighters returned to his home to finish mowing the lawn. Jarman said he is so grateful to the firefighters.

"Thank you so much, this was more than I could have ever expected to happen," Jarman said.

One firefighter who was apart of the lawn mowing crew said he wasn't seeking any attention, he was just trying to the right thing.

"It was a great experience. I'm glad we did it, even without the media attention it definitely would have been something I was proud of. It was one of those things that in the moment it made me proud to be on the district to do," said Mathew Sexton.

Jarman wasn't the only one grateful. His family gave an outpouring of praise and gratitude for the firefighters involved.

"I'd give them a great big hug and thank them because you know it might not have you know been that big of a deal for them to come back and do it, but it just meant the whole world to us," said Christy Boos, Jarman's daughter.

Jarman's wife said the couple hopes to give back to the firefighters as soon as possible.