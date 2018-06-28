Hospitals restrict visitors because of outbreak

By: The Associated Press

HANNIBAL (AP) - An outbreak of a respiratory illness has hospitals in Hannibal, Missouri, and Quincy, Illinois, restricting visitors.

Hannibal Regional Hospital is asking children 16 and younger to refrain from visiting patients. The Hannibal Courier Post reports that the hospital also is discouraging visits from people suffering from fevers, runny noses, sneezes, coughs, mouth blisters, aches and rashes.

At Blessing Hospital in Quincy, children under the age of 12 are restricted from visiting hospital patients.

Blessing reported the outbreak hit hard over the Labor Day holiday weekend, with more than 70 children going to the Blessing Emergency Center with breathing difficulties. Seven were admitted for treatment of the as-yet-unidentified virus.

A hospital epidemiologist says it could be the same enteovirus infection that has hit St. Louis and Kansas City.