Hot Car Slams Playground

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A stolen "bait" car used by St. Louis police to entice striving car thieves crashed into a playground. No children were at the playground at the time of the crash Wednesday morning. The suspect, who escaped injury, tried to run but did not get past officers. The bait cars are left on the street as part of an effort to crack down on automobile thefts. Police can track the car and even lock the doors and shut off the engine remotely. It isn't clear if police had shut down the engine of the car that struck the playground or taken any other remote action aimed at stopping the accident.