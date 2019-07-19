Hot playground equipment could cause burns

COLUMBIA - An excessive heat warning is still in effect through Saturday and families should take precautions when playing on playgrounds.

Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer said playground equipment can heat up fast.

"Depending on the material its made out of, plastic coating material tends to stay cooler longer but it also can heat up pretty rapidly. Metal slides tend to be the biggest area where we see burns," Fraizer said.

One grandparent decided to take his grandchildren to the park in the morning to beat the heat.

"Lucky some parts were shaded when we got here in the morning, but on the way we talked about making sure we test out with our hands before we jump on any of these riding things," Joe Paulsen said.

Fraizer said if the equipment gets up to 170 degrees it could cause significant burns.

KOMU 8 went out with Fraizer to test the equipment with a thermal thermometer and found most slides or rides were anywhere from 120-150 degrees.

"When you start getting up to those temperatures including 170 and above it can burn you in a relativity short amount of time," Fraizer said.

He said if it is hot to the touch people shouldn't get on it.

Fraizer said if someone gets burned, cool the area immediately and see a doctor.