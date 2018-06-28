Hot, Sticky Weather Arrives in Time for Festivals

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A stretch of hot, humid weather is arriving in Missouri at just the wrong time, as Fourth of July events draw people outdoors.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday predicted high temperatures well into the 90s for the period of Thursday through Monday -- Independence Day. Combined with high humidity, it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees in much of the state. Steamy weather in July in Missouri should come as no surprise. Still, officials are urging caution. The Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for much of the state.

Bob Schenk of Fair St. Louis, one of the Midwest's largest Fourth of July festivals, says extra water fountains and cooling stations will be available at the festival on the grounds of the

Gateway Arch.