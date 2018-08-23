Hot wings, big hearts bring community together

10 months 2 weeks 3 days ago Thursday, October 05 2017 Oct 5, 2017 Thursday, October 05, 2017 7:15:00 AM CDT October 05, 2017 in News
By: Kristen Reesor, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - All-you-can-eat wings, friendly competition and a fun night with community members created a recipe for success at the 21st annual Jefferson City Wing Ding.

This year's dinner and wing tasting competition happened Wednesday. For $20 in advance or $25 at the door, each of the around 600 guests ate as many chicken wing varieties as they could handle.

Proceeds from the fundraiser went toward the Gibbs Center for Independence, a day habilitation center for people with developmental disabilities.

The Wing Ding winners include a judges' favorite in three categories (dry rub, sauced and specialty) and a people's choice. 

Gibbs Center Director Sarah Judd said, "The competition gets pretty stiff, so there's a little bit of, maybe, smack talk going on."

She said competitors are sometimes secretive about which recipe they bring and try creating new recipes to win the recognition and bragging rights that go with the title of best wing.

A teriyaki wing recipe from Champ's Chicken won the people's choice award the past two years, so workers decided to bring it again.

Still, employee Amanda Wagner said, "We might switch it up next year; we're always trying new flavors."

A few years ago, a pair of judges came prepared for hot wings by bringing chocolate milk, which helps soothe the mouth after eating very spicy foods. Judd said the other judges teased them, but began asking for some milk of their own after about six wings.

The Wing Ding has dropped its "hottest wing" category, but that doesn't stop competitors from submitting wings doused in hot sauce.

"I just got one that was so hot, that my nose is running and my eyes are running and I feel like my tongue is on fire," said judge and daughter of the center's founders Tami Turner.

Fifteen restaurants supplied wings for the Wing Ding, compared to 11 last year. The competitors consisted of local businesses joining for the first time, like The Blue Skillet and West Main Pizza, and businesses that have supported the Wing Ding for years, like Hy-Vee and Twin Bridges Bar and Grill. Even convenience stores and retirement communities competed.

"It just speaks volumes to what the community can do," Said Sandy Kliegel from Primrose Retirement. "It's cool to see all the businesses come together to support an event in town."

A greater number of competitors isn't the only proof of how the event has grown since it began more than two decades ago. The first Jefferson City Wing Ding was on a parking garage rooftop, so people had to brave the elements while they ate.

Judd said the Wing Ding quickly outgrew that, so it moved to the Jefferson City Jaycee Fairgrounds before finally choosing The Millbottom last year. This year's Wing Ding was scheduled to be at The Millbottom, but the location was changed to the fairgrounds due to predicted storms.

The location of the Wing Ding may have changed over the years, but its support for the Gibbs Center has remained. Aside from the Wing Ding's goal of raising money, it is also an opportunity for people to meet Gibbs Center participants and learn about the center, which provides participants with life skills, independence and integration into the community.

Last year's Wing Ding raised $20,000 and helped the center buy a van that enables participants to get around town on daily trips. The center was also able to buy new iPads with adaptive communication software.

"Someone who has a hard time verbalizing what they want, what they need, or their choice, they can use this software to use the touchscreen and let us know their preferences," Judd said.

The Gibbs Center is all about independence and choice. The center has what it calls a "communication board" with the labels "places" and "people." When someone at the center wants to go somewhere, such as Target, Walmart, or McDonald's, he or she can find a picture of the location and put it on the board beside their name. This way, even nonverbal participants can be heard.

This year, Judd hopes to raise as much or more than last year because the center is about to undergo a $500,000 renovation to increase its capacity and accessibility for people with disabilities. Judd said it is going to have a new training kitchen, technology center and interactive sensory areas.

Judd said Gibbs Center employees and participants look forward to the Wing Ding all year long, and some participants help plan the event.

"A lot of community members give their time and resources to make this happen, and we're really grateful for that,” she said.

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Couple accused of trafficking child with disabilities arrested
UPDATE: Couple accused of trafficking child with disabilities arrested
BOONE COUNTY - A woman accused of sex trafficking her child has been arrested in Columbia, along with her boyfriend,... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 9:37:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive
Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police captured a "dangerous" fugitive Wednesday. The Jefferson County sheriff said Ted Nathan Treece broke his... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 9:33:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Shots fired on Leeway Drive
Shots fired on Leeway Drive
COLUMBIA - A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 2900 block of... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 7:58:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Airsoft gun pellets strike three students on Jefferson City school bus
Airsoft gun pellets strike three students on Jefferson City school bus
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City Public School student shot an airsoft gun on the bus and three students were... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 6:30:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Welcome Inn, scene of reported sex trafficking, known for crime
Welcome Inn, scene of reported sex trafficking, known for crime
COLUMBIA – The Welcome Inn in Columbia often finds itself a crime scene, with the most recent case being sex... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:48:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Missouri victims seek wide-scale clergy abuse investigation
Missouri victims seek wide-scale clergy abuse investigation
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Victims of clergy sexual abuse are calling for a wide-scale investigation of sex crime allegations against... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:30:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

White security guard accused of ordering 'Trayvon Martini'
White security guard accused of ordering 'Trayvon Martini'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white, off-duty security guard in a bar and entertainment district in Kansas City has... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 sends three to Hawaii as hurricane approaches
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three to Hawaii as hurricane approaches
COLUMBIA - Three members of the Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Hawaii to prepare for Hurricane Lane's landfall.... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

U.S officials say Rivera has no record of legal status, contradicts attorney
U.S officials say Rivera has no record of legal status, contradicts attorney
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Immigration authorities say they have no record of granting admission into the United States to the... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 3:34:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Convicted man's son hoping for his father's freedom
Convicted man's son hoping for his father's freedom
JEFFERSON CITY - A panel of five former judges discussed Wednesday the case of Marcellus Williams, a man sentenced to... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

State auditor says some improvement districts lack oversight
State auditor says some improvement districts lack oversight
COLUMBIA - After a review of 15 Community Improvement Districts (CIDs) across the state, a report by Missouri State Auditor... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 2:24:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri towns face shortage of police officer applicants
Mid-Missouri towns face shortage of police officer applicants
MONITEAU COUNTY – The California Police Department has two open officer positions. Currently there are only a handful of candidates... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:57:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Committee said Wednesday it has thwarted a hacking attempt on its database holding information... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:50:10 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

William Woods launches Show-Me Gold program
William Woods launches Show-Me Gold program
FULTON - William Woods University's president and the Major General of the Missouri Army National Guard (MOARNG) signed into a... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:50:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

High speed car chase ends in crash off I-70
High speed car chase ends in crash off I-70
BOONE COUNTY - A high speed car chase that began in Columbia, ended in a crash off of I-70 Wednesday.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

MU chancellor provides first year progress report
MU chancellor provides first year progress report
COLUMBIA - MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright addressed the public Wednesday at the MU Student Center a year after he took... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:27:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Two facing charges of stealing a vehicle, narcotics possession in Callaway County
Two facing charges of stealing a vehicle, narcotics possession in Callaway County
CALLWAY COUNTY - The Callway County Sheriff's department have arrested two people for stealing a vehicle from an Auxvasse area... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:02:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Jefferson City woman facing charges of drug trafficking after traffic stop in Holts Summit
Jefferson City woman facing charges of drug trafficking after traffic stop in Holts Summit
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a Jefferson City woman for drug possession Tuesday. Deputies said... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 12:45:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 59°
5am 59°
6am 59°
7am 60°