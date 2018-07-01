Hotel Evacuated Due to Roof Fire

COLUMBIA - Columbia Fire Department rushed to a fire call at Quality Inn early Tuesday afternoon.

When crews arrives just after 1 p.m, heavy smoke was coming from the roof area above the lobby. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames by pulling back the roofing materials to find the source of the blaze. However, Fire Battalion James Weaver said a cause has not been determined.

Head Housekeeper at Quality Inn Nayana Petal said she saw smoke coming out of the wall before she and her co-workers evaluated the building.

Weaver said the cost of damages is unknown at this time, but did confirm no one was hurt.