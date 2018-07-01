Hotel owner sent to prison for hiring illegal workers

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A hotel owner was sentenced to 27 months in prison Monday for employing workers who were living illegally in the United States.

Prosecutors said Munir Ahmad Chaudary replaced lawfully employed workers with immigrants not authorized to work to cut their labor costs and gain an unfair competitive advantage. His wife was sentenced last month to 21 months in prison.

The government is seeking forfeiture of their Clarion hotels in Overland Park, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri.

U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom said he hopes Kansas business owners are listening. He said violating federal law is "not a good business strategy."