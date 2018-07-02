Hotels Rooms Impossible to Find For Homecoming Weekend

COLUMBIA - Hotels in Columbia said Wednesday they are completely filled with Mizzou graduates and others returning for Homecoming. The wave of returning Tigers has waiting lists hundreds of names long in some locations. Most who got reservations booked them a year ago.

With ESPN's College Gameday show making its first ever appearance in Columbia for a football game, and the University of Missouri hosting its 99th Homecoming celebration, Missouri hotels are expecting record numbers and reservations.



Hampton Inn, the closest hotel to Faurot Field, said it sold out in less than four days once it put rooms up for grabs. Hampton Inn has a waiting list of more than 200 rooms for this year.



"It's great for business," said general manager Susan Bell. "But a big part of it is just location. It helps being so close to the stadium." For next year's centennial Homecoming, the hotel has already accumulated a waiting list of more than 50.



Not only are alumni, family and friends flocking to Columbia for the weekend, some are just coming for the festivities on Saturday. Missouri senior Virginia Muller says she is expecting close to a dozen family members for the game.



"We actually have a 'Mizzou Mobile,' which is a station wagon that my stepfather painted black and gold. We arrive early and leave late for the games," she said.



College Gameday alone is expecting more than 15,000 fans to attend the shows airing early Saturday morning. The football game, played against Oklahoma University, begins at 7 on Saturday night.

