Houck's complete game leads Mizzou over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, Mo - Mizzou baseball's Tanner Houck threw his first complete game of the season Saturday afternoon in what could be his final home game in a Tiger uniform as MU evened its series against South Carolina with a 5-3 win.

Houck (4-7), a junior, is widely considered one of the top prospects in the draft and is expected to forgo his senior season to enter the MLB Draft in June.

The five runs scored by Mizzou are the most support Houck received in conference play this season. The Tigers opened the scoring with a RBI single by junior Robbie Glendinning in the first inning.

South Carolina (30-20, 12-14 SEC) countered with runs in the second, third and fifth innings to take its first lead at 2-1. A two-out solo home run from sophomore Jacob Olson tied the game and a RBI single from junior Jonah Bride gave the Gamecocks the advantage. USC extended its lead with another solo home run in the fifth off the bat of freshman Carlos Cortez, the last run Houck would allow.

Mizzou (30-21, 10-16 SEC) countered in the bottom of the frame with two runs of its own. A double from freshman Chris Cornelius scored junior Matt Berler. With two outs, Glendinning then hit his second RBI single of the contest to tie it at three.

The game-winning run scored for the Tigers on a solo home run from freshman Kameron Misner in the sixth. Mizzou extended the lead in the seventh inning on a single from junior Brett Bond, scoring Cornelius and finalizing the score at 5-3.

Houck struck out three of the final four batters he faced en route to a season-high 10 for the game. His 288 career strikeouts rank fourth in program history and he's now eight in career innings pitched.

Junior Bryce Montes de Oca will take the hill in the rubber game Sunday at 1 p.m.