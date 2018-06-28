House and Car Left in Sinkhole

City officials met Friday with about 200 people who live near the sinkhole, which swallowed the home and vehicle of Norman Scrivener last weekend. A consultant originally suggested clearing debris from the sinkhole and then filling it with large boulders and a cap of soil. But residents heard yesterday that no effort will be made to remove Scrivener's home, car or other property. Consultant Gary Pendergrass says the excavating would be expensive and dangerous for construction workers. The hole has grown to a 150-foot radius. But Pendergrass says testing appears to show that residents in the area do not have to be concerned about another sinkhole disappearing.